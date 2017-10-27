Michael Gene Lehner, 66, of Marion

by

Michael Gene Lehner, age 66, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his residence.

On September 5, 1951, he was born to the late Gene and Wilma (Mercer) Lehner, and on July 17, 1984, he married his loving wife Rita (Layne) Lehner, who still survives in Marion.

Mike spent his life working as a computer consultant, most recently working for DRI Resources, and he was a man who never stopped working. He was the handiest of handymen, able to fix or build anything and everything. He was also a family man. His grandchildren meant the world to him, as he spent hours watching them play sports, helping them with their pigs, and constantly teaching them life skills.

He is survived by his wife Rita Lehner of Marion; his step-mother Joyce Anne Lehner; his children Sarah (Guillermo) LaRosa of Forest Hills, New York, Abby (Kyle) Reinwald of Marion, and Andrew (Lauren) Croman of Galena, Ohio; his siblings Steve (Rose) Lehner, Tracie (Rich) Wilson, Stephanie Hughes, and Dustin (Susan) Lehner; his grandchildren Mia and Lola LaRosa, Luke and Owen Rogers, Kya and Kason Reinwald, and Jackson and Olivia Croman; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends who he cared for very deeply.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Wilma Lehner.

Family and friends may gather on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 2 PM to 6 PM at the First Freewill Freewill Baptist Church, 1449 Crissinger Rd., Marion, Ohio. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 11 AM at the church with Pastor Paul Staton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion County 4-H Advisory Council for their new hog barn. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.