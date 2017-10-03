Micheal A. Lingrel, 26, of Cardington

by

Micheal A. Lingrel, age 26, of Cardington, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

On April 17, 1991, Micheal was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of Christinna L. (Lingrel) Decker and the late Billy D. Lingrel Jr. He graduated from North Union High School in the Class of 2009.

Micheal worked for Storm Pro Contracting out of Marion. He enjoyed working construction and was a great roofer.

He loved to shoot hoops with his friends and play video games with his nieces and nephews. His favorite athlete was Michael Jordan and he was a big Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He also enjoyed campfires, any kind of music and singing karaoke.

To say Micheal liked to eat may be an understatement. His favorite place to eat was Rally’s. If there was candy sitting around he was sure to eat it, especially if it was Skittles or Sweet Tarts. He was known to eat an entire box of cereal or whole bag of pizza rolls in one sitting.

Family meant everything to Micheal and he was definitely a mama’s boy.

Micheal will be remembered as a loving, outgoing young man who would constantly try to put a smile on your face. He was a man of his word and always there for his family and friends. If you had a lighter, he would more than likely steal it from you. He was constantly cheesin with his wonderful smile, well that, or flipping you off.

Micheal will be dearly missed by his mom, Tinna Decker of Mt. Gilead; his second father, Bruce Decker of LaRue; five brothers: Billy (Aris) Lingrel of New Bloomington, Joshua (Ashley) Lingrel of Mount Gilead, Robert (Kymberlee) Lingrel of Richwood, Cody and Nathan Lingrel of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters: Kelsey (Fred Santiago) Decker of LaRue, Lindsey (Cory Sabins) Decker of Marion; grandparents: Anna Jane Lingrel of Cardington, Evonda (Michael) Markley of Marion, Buddy (Peggy) Marshall of Marion, Maxine Decker of Marion; nine nieces and nephews: McKinze, Rylee, Clayton, Billy, Owen, Paige, Layla, Anastasia, Angel, plus one on the way; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents: Billy Dale Lingrel Sr. and Howard Decker.

Micheal’s family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2017, with Pastor Dale Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Cardington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Micheal’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.