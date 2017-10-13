Patricia “Pat” Ann Winters, 81, of Marion

by

Patricia “Pat” Ann Winters, age 81 of Marion, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2017.

Pat was born on June 15, 1936 in Marion, the daughter of Kenneth William and Thelma Irene (Hetzer) Ruhl. She graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1954.

On February 7, 1959, Pat was united in marriage to Raymond Winters, they shared 56 years of marriage; he preceded her in death on November 20, 2015.

Pat was a devoted homemaker to her loving family. She also was employed by GTE and Sears.

She will be remembered for her delicious baked goods and her ability to take new recipes and turn them into instant favorites. She was a gifted sewer and took great pride in her beautiful gardens. Shopping was often a favorite way to spend her time, but ultimately, it was her grandchildren and great grandchildren she delighted in.

Pat is survived by her daughter Connie (Duane “Butch” Jr.) Brown; daughter-in-law Pamela Winters; grandchildren: Kyle (Johnna) Winters, Jason Winters, Amber Brown, Brooke Brown and Nick (Angela) Brown; great grandchildren: Adrianna, McKenna, Julianna and Colten Winters and Maddox and Hayden Brown; siblings: John Ruhl and Karen Frazier.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond Winters; Son John Winters; brother Kenneth Ruhl.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 16, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 3PM to 5PM; A memorial service will follow at 5PM; Burial will be held privately.

If so desired, donations may be made to the National Kidney Association or Kindred Hospice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Winters family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com