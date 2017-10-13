Paul A. Snare, 87, of Marion

by

Paul A. Snare, age 87, recently of Bucyrus, Ohio, but a longtime resident of Marion County, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Bucyrus Community Hospital. On February 27, 1930, he was born to the late Willis and Dorothy (Albert) Snare.

Paul worked as a manager at Union Tank Car, and he attended the Salem Church of God in Big Island. He was a member of the Grange, Lions Club, and 4-H for many years. He was an avid bowler who played on several leagues during his younger years, and he enjoyed playing cards.

He is survived by his sons Howard “Gene” (Trisha) Snare of O’Fallon, Illinois, and Jeff (Marsha) Snare of Findlay, Ohio; his brother Charles (Pat) Snare of Marion; his sister Marjorie (Jim) Young of LaRue; 7 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild on the way; and his longtime companion Ruth Manier.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Eloise, Earl, and Marilyn.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 13, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11 AM with Pastor Tom Malholand officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

