Richard E. Good, 72, formerly of Marion

Richard E. Good 72 of Inverness, Florida, formerly of Marion, died peacefully Saturday afternoon October 21, 2017 at the Arbors in Delaware, following a 10-week battle with cancer.

He was born January 19, 1945 in Marion to the late George D. and Nellie Irene (Lane) Good, he was also preceded in death by a brother Charles Good and a sister Geraldine Hecker.

Rick was a 1963 graduate of the Elgin High School, a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Independence, he then retired from the Whirlpool Corp. in 2007 after 35 years.

He loved fishing any chance he could be near the water, and also enjoyed woodworking, when he was younger had attended the Prospect United Methodist Church. Rick was known in the neighborhood as the go-to guy for fixing almost anything. He was very active, he greatly enjoyed his time walking and exercising.

He was a member of the VFW Post 9936 in Dayton and the American Legion Post 0077 in Inverness.

Surviving are his wife Melody J. (Conner) Good, they were married September 8, 2017 after being together for over 16 years, three sons: George A. (Kris) Good of Morgantown, W.V, Logan E. Good of Marion and Richard W.(Cindy) Good of Lucedale, Mississippi, one daughter: Maya V. Good of Marion, step-children Rocky (Becca Ufferman) Rovinelli, Douglas (Amanda)Perry, Elizabeth (Eric) English, Hollie (Roy Hood) Perry. Grandchildren Jessica(Andrew)Wickham, Darion Good, Ethan English, Conner Hood and Emberlee Perry. Great-granddaughter Scarlet Wickham.

One brother: Robert A. Good of Floral city, Florida

His mother-in-law whom he helped care for: Dolores Conner of Marion

Many nieces and nephews

Graveside Memorial services will be held Thursday October 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Prospect Cemetery, Pastor Charlene Baughman will officiate, followed by Military Honors conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council. Friends may call Tuesday October 24, 2017 from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect.

The Good family would like to thank the nurses and aides from the Arbors and Capitol City Hospice for their loving care of Rick.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center 10701 East Boulevard Cleveland, OH 44106

