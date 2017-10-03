Richard Lee “Dick” Pine, 79, of Marion

by

Richard Lee “Dick” Pine, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017, a 8:20 PM surrounded by his loving family while watching his beloved Cleveland Indians.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on April 13, 1938 to the late Paul Pine and Helen Sypes Pine McNally.

His wife, Sarah Pine preceded him in death on June 29, 2011 in Delaware, Ohio.

Dick was a die hard Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers fan. He operated the Standard Oil Gas Station on Route 95 for many years and retired from Exide Battery Co. in 2005 after nine years of service. He was very devoted to his family.

Surviving are a son; Rick Pine of Cardington, OH., five daughters; Cheryl Fultz of Galion, OH., Teresa Shears of Mt. Gilead, OH., Teri Sue Kaelber of Columbus, OH., Tina (Mike Casarez) Pine of Columbus, OH., & Kim (John Bays) Pine of Marion, OH., two stepsons; John (Jo) Borchers of Ashley, OH. & Steve (Missy Andrews) Borchers of Delaware, OH., two stepdaughters; Pat (Butch) Jackson of Hickory, N.C. & Debra (Clifford) Justice of Rutledge, TN., a sister; Barb VanSickle of Prospect, OH., 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Sarah, and a son; Roger Bartley.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 2:00 PM with burial in the Grand Prairie Cemetery. Pastor Therese Lehman will be officiating.

Contributions in Dick’s name may be sent to Hospice Service at Methodist Elder Care, 124 South Dorchester St., Westerville,OH, 43081. Online condolences to the Pine Family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com