Robert A. “Bob” Schofield, 55, of Waldo

Robert A. “Bob” Schofield, age 55, of Waldo, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, following an unfortunate accident on his job site in Columbus.

On September 17, 1962, Bob was born in Marion, Ohio, the second of four children of Judy (Newell) Schofield and the late Ralph E. Schofield. He was raised in Waldo, where he attended St. Paul Lutheran Church, and graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1980.

During and after school, Bob spent much of his extra time helping his father, Ralph, in his shop, Ralph’s Repair Service in Waldo. It was there he learned to be a mechanic, and “to do or fix just about anything.” Those two were quite the pair, both perfectionists, never stopping until their project met both of their approval.

In addition to helping in the garage, Bob drove truck for many years for Precision Strip, a toll processor of metals in Kenton, Ohio. For the past six months, he worked at Unique Stone Concepts in Columbus.

To say Bob was an avid OSU Buckeye fan would be quite the understatement. He always saved his vacation days to ensure he wouldn’t miss the game, watching it either on tv or in person. He also was a history buff, whose only addiction was cherry Pop Tarts.

A jokester, Bob loved to tease his family and friends, which was his own ornery and unique way of showing you he cared.

Always there for his family, Bob took pride in helping care for his mother and father. He also was the one everyone turned to if they needed anything fixed or repaired.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters: Whitney Schofield and Kayleigh (Jonathan) Alvarez; a granddaughter, Kelsey Schofield; his mother, Judy Schofield; three sisters: Candi (Rick) Davis, Linda (Greg) Pennington, and Andrea Schofield; nieces: Chelsea (Jared) Nelson and Houston Roberts; nephews: Chase Pennington and Nick (Molly) Mustard; and his canine companion and best friend, Max.

His family will greet friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10 a.m. on Monday. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, www.nationalmssociety.org, to help his niece in her fight with multiple sclerosis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, www.nationalmssociety.org, to help his niece in her fight with multiple sclerosis.