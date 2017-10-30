by

Robert Cancro 89, of LaRue, died peacefully early Friday morning October 27, 2017 at Kingston of Marion.

He was born June 1, 1928 in Marion to the late Savario and Quintellia (Puletti) Cancro, he was also predeceased by his first wife, Pat A. (O’Connell) Cancro, they were married October 4, 1959 in Chicago and she died December 31, 1992, five sisters: Ann Thibaut, Josephine Millisor, Carmella Pitts, Lena Olsen and Shirley Carozza.

Bob was Harding High School graduate, veteran of the United States Army, serving during Korea, member of the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in LaRue and current member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marion. He was a member of the Phillippi-Clement American Legion Post 101 in LaRue.

Previously he had owned coin laundries in Richwood and Belle Center, built and owned the former Sunset Inn in New Bloomington and had owned chinchillas.

His true passion in life was farming, he cherished the time on the farm and all the things that farm life entailed. And when farming was done he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving is his wife Joycelyn A. Cancro of Upper Sandusky, they were married February 5, 1999 at St. Mary’s in Marion, his daughter: Misty (Tony) Flowers of New Bloomington and his grandchildren Jordyn and Aiden Flowers, step children: Lisa McClain of Findlay and Jay McClain of Upper Sandusky, two step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Thursday November 2, 2017 at 10:30 am, Father Thomas Buffer will officiate, burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, where there will Military Honors conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, where there will be rosary services at 7:00 pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church 251 N. Main St. Marion, Oho 43302 at or the Alzheimer’s Assn. at 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, OH 43215

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com