Ronnie E. Welch, 66, formerly of Marion

by

Ronnie E. Welch, age 66, of Ironton, Ohio passed away at his home Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Ronnie was born in Marion, Ohio on January 4, 1951 to the late Riley and Loretta V. (Huffman) Welch. Ronnie served his country in The US Marines and worked in many foundries.

Ronnie is survived by siblings, Joann (Martin) Wilson of Ironton and June (Charles) Lute of Marion; along with nieces and nephews, Amy, Tina, Jessica, Kelli, Sandy, John and Peggy; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ronnie is preceded in death by siblings, Robert Lee Welch, John Welch, and Mary Lou Windle.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 27, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes GUNDER/HALL Chapel from 12:30 pm until a 1:30 pm funeral. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Ronnie’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.