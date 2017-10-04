Vicki Cooper, 69, formerly of Marion

by

Vicki Cooper, 69 of Westerville, died Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Hospice of Cincinnati following a 4-year battle with cancer.

She was born February 29, 1948 in Warren to the late Alva Green and Wilma Ilene (Watkins) Rosebrough Jr.

She was a 1966 graduate of Edgewood High School in Ashtabula. She had worked for Gannett Fleming Engineers and Architects in Columbus for over 15 years.

Vicki lived a rather quiet and peaceful life. She enjoyed scrapbooking and making greeting cards. She didn’t travel extensively but was always up for a girls’ trip. Shopping was usually a given and she was a gal with an eye for a good yard sale bargain.

Being with family was always important and that often involved food. She was fond of steak, chicken, shrimp, chipped beef spread, and her sweet tooth felt German chocolate cake was the best and carrot cake a close second. She liked to take walks and enjoyed crafts and sewing. She had a knack for decorating and even studied interior design for a time. Her wilder side would appear on occasion and that meant hitting the slot machines either locally or even in Las Vegas if given the chance.

Her generosity showed not only with gifts but also with time. Most recently it was grandkids’ activities that made her smile. Despite the hot sun and uncomfortable bleachers, it meant the world to her to share all she could in their lives. Vicki will always be remembered for having a smile on her face.

She is survived by a daughter, Tara (Michael) Arnold, Clarksville; three grandchildren, Emalyn, Isaac and Clara Arnold, all of Clarksville; and a sister, Jeannie (Mike Temple) Evans, Richwood and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Friends of Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, 1069 West Main Street, Westerville, OH 43081.

