William “Bill” Garrett, 77, of Marion

William “Bill” Garrett passed peacefully from this world on October 1, 2017, following an extended illness.

Bill was born in Franklin, Kentucky to Paul and Lena (Groves) Garrett on September 10, 1940.

He married the love of his life Josephine Luster on July 10, 1964; she survives in Marion, Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory are daughters: Theresa (John) Purdy, Gail (Vince) Quesada and Serena (Jason) Yates; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother Kenny Garrett, sisters: Paulette Leach, Brenda Fatzinger, and Regina Pauley.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Larry, Christine, Jimmie and Charles.

We welcome you to a celebration of Bill’s life at Grace Harvest Church 127 N. Prospect St #206 Marion, Ohio. Visitation from 4PM to 5PM Friday, October 6, 2017, memorial service will follow at 5PM followed by a pot luck style dinner.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kindred Hospice Care of Marion Ohio

