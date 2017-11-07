Alvin George Franklin, 62, of Marion

by

Alvin George Franklin, age 62 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at his home.

Alvin was born on November 18, 1954 in Marion, the son of Alvin Eugene and Marguerite June (Knapp) Franklin.

From an early age, Alvin had a great sense of humor. He perfected the “Franklin Smirk” which often times showed when he was being just a little mischievous. Alvin was quite the fisherman and hunter in his younger years. He also was an avid bowler. He was also a bit of a “treasure hunter” combing through different Flea Markets to find hidden gems. Alvin was also a person with a caring and generous spirit. He volunteered at the Marion Towers in the kitchen, making sure everyone was well fed. To Alvin, family was what he cherished most and cared deeply for them all.

He is survived by his children: Amanda (Ricky) Devoe and Justin Kimble; siblings: Monna McCullough, Jim Franklin, Brenda (Arnold) Biggs, Patricia Meade, Tony (Lisa) Franklin, and Stephanie (Ray) Stith; 23 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

Alvin is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Danny Franklin and Yvonne Thomas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Victory Center Church of God, 1190 E Fairground Rd, Marion, from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral services will immediately follow at 1PM with Bishop Patrick Demuth officiating.

If so desired, donations may be made to the family to assist in honoring the life of Alvin Franklin.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com