Anna Glass, 86, of Marion

by

Anna Glass, age 86, of Marion, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 at The Sarah Moore House in Delaware, Ohio after a courageous battle with cancer.

Anna was born in Vienna, Austria to the late Anton S. and Pauline (Stora) Szojak on April 23, 1931; here she graduated from high school and attended the University of Vienna majoring in English.

Anna met and fell in love with a young U.S. Soldier, Emmett V. Glass, Jr. when he was stationed in Austria after the Second World War and they were married on September 23, 1948 in Vienna. Shortly after their marriage, Anna and Emmett moved to Ohio where they raised seven sons. Emmett passed away March 17, 2000.

Anna was an avid reader, loved to spend time in her garden, and enjoyed collecting European antiques and jewelry. In later years, Anna would spend countless hours at The Marion Family YMCA taking water classes and socializing with friends. She loved her large family and spending time with many grand and great-grandchildren.

Anna is survived by six sons, Anthony “Tony” E. (Jean Ann) Glass of Marion, James W. (Joyce) Glass of New Bloomington, Timothy V. (Gloria) Glass of Pompano Beach, Florida, Ronald L. (Pattie) Glass Sr. of Blairsville, Georgia, Christopher M. (Tami A.) Glass of Marion and Emmett V. (Deana) Glass III of Fishers, Indiana; 20 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael, grandson, Matthew, and siblings, Wilhelm and Christina.

Memorial donations may be made in Anna’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, from 4 until 7 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2017. A 12 noon funeral will be held at the funeral home Thursday, November 2, 2017 with Father Ryan Schmit officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Anna’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.