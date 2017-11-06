Carol Ann Darling, 59, of Marion

by

Carol Ann Darling, age 59 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On February 5, 1958, she was born to the late Ralph and Claudette (Wilhoff) Pennington in Buffalo, New York, and on May 11, 1984, she married her soulmate, her rock, Michael Darling, and they have built their foundation together for the past 33 years.

Carol attended the Apex Church with her husband, and she spent her life as a homemaker. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and she believed in education above all else, taking the time to teach her children and grandchildren everything she possibly could. She was known for her parties and for her cooking. She loved people, and she did everything she could to make sure anyone in her presence was comfortable and happy.

She is survived by her husband Michael Darling of Marion; her daughters Jody (Troy) Jensen of Crystal, Michigan, and Casaundra (Phillip) Cassell of Marion; her sister Lisa (Russell) Samples of Marion; her brother Roy Pennington of Marion; her grandchildren Olivia Darling, Alex Keysor, Rylie Keysor, Tyler Jensen, Trever Jensen, and Taylyn Francis-Jensen; her great-grandchildren Isabella and Remington Darling; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and lots of special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Claudette, her brother Richard Allen Pennington, and her two beloved angel babies.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 1 PM to 3 PM and 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Chaplain Randy Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.