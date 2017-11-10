Charles “Dick” Hillier, 87, of Marion

by

Charles “Dick” Hillier, age 87 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday November 7, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Dick was born on December 16, 1929 in Gambier, the son of Charles S. and Lula Mae (Davis) Hillier.

Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army during Korea.

He was married to Martha June Walters, who survives.

Dick was an outdoorsman, enjoying boating, fishing, hunting, and golf. He was also an avid card player. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Gray Beards.

He is survived by his devoted wife Martha June Hillier; and 8 nieces and nephews.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Robert Hillier, Eva Farmer, Leslie Hillier, Gladys Rockey, Eleanor Shoults, and Helen Hillier.

Visitation will be held Friday November 10, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral services will follow at 1PM; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Hillier family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com