Christiane “Chris” Kay Bertke, 64, of Marion

Christiane “Chris” Kay Bertke passed away at her home on November 6, 2017 in Larue, Ohio. She was 64 years old.

Chris was born on November 11, 1952 in Marion, Ohio to Melvin “Moe” and Frances “Fran” Miller.

She graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1971. She was a beautician in Marion for many years. She taught at a local preschool while volunteering at her children’s school. She pursued a career in telecommunications with GTE/Verizon and Comcast.

She was a patient and supportive friend to everyone she met. She enjoyed traveling by any means (car, plane, bus or train).

Chris is survived by her sons, Benjamin (Amy) Bertke of Caledonia, OH and Adam (Jodi) Bertke of Green Camp, OH, and her daughter Lindsey (Josh) McCullough of Johnstown, OH; her sisters Cheryl (Mike) Huffman of Marion, OH and Cindy(Joe) Kume of Delaware, OH; niece Erin Kume(fiancé Justin Ebbing) nephew Justin (Lauren) Kume and five grandchildren, Megan, Casey, Dana, Blake and Jill Bertke.

She is preceded in death by her longtime companion, Ray Mendolla; her parents Moe & Fran Miller and Grandparents Howard and Gertrude Walker and Owen and Iva Miller.

Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM with Father Ryan Schmit . Visitation with the family one hour prior to the mass.

In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Heartland Hospice of Marion, The American Cancer Society for Pancreatic Cancer Research, or the Marion Area Humane Society. Funeral arrangements handled by Born-Boyd Funeral Home in Marion, OH.