David Dick Grace, 75, of Marion

by

David Dick Grace, age 75 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday November 14, 2017 in Star, North Carolina.

David entered into this world on November 26, 1941 to the late Howard S. and Marion B. (Dick) Grace in Columbus, OH. On November 8, 1993, he married Janette Lorraine Birdsong-Grace in Marion, OH.

He was an elder at the Community Christian Fellowship in Prospect, OH. David was a huge train enthusiast and his passion for trains allowed him to start a Model Train Club Ministry. He retired from Cable Fulfillment in 2007. David served our country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard Stanley and Marion B. Grace and a brother: Howard Stanley Grace, Jr.

David will be missed by his wife: Jeanette Lorraine Birdsong-Grace of Marion, OH; his sons: Joseph Stanley Grace of Columbus, OH, Lynwood (Janet) Thomas Birdsong of Mt. Gilead, OH and John Tracey Birdsong of New Orleans, LA; his daughter: Elizabeth Susanne Mullet of Colorado; his sister: Donna Wood; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Friends and Family can come to honor David’s life on Tuesday November 21, 2017 starting at 10am to 12pm at the Community Christian Fellowship Church, 211 E. Water Street in Prospect, OH. A funeral service will follow starting 12pm at the church with Pastor Stephen Whitaker and Pastor Doral Sharp officiating. Burial will follow service at the LaRue Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Salvation Army or the Train Club or to the Community Christian Fellowship Church in memory of David. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: wwwboydbornfuneralhome.com.