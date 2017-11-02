Donald D. Delauder, 82, of Marion

by

Donald D. Delauder, age 82, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017, surrounded by his loving family at Marion General Hospital.

On April 8, 1935, he was born to the late Harry W. and Ella (Barr) Delauder, and in 1957, he married his loving wife Judith K. (Augenstein) Delauder, who still survives in Marion.

Don was a member of the Cornerstone Alliance Church, and he retired from the Marion Power Shovel after 43 years. He was the ultimate Buckeye fan and an avid outdoorsman. In the past, he was a member of the Homemaker Club at Calvary United Methodist Church, the Meeker Sportsmen Club, and the Marion Power Squadron. More recently, he was a lifetime member of the North American Hunting and Fishing Club, a member of the NRA, and a member of Marion County Fish and Game. He also volunteered at the Marion General Hospital gift shop, and he served in the United States Army as a tanker gunman.

He is survived by his wife Judith of Marion; his daughter Kimberly (Daniel) Wenig of Marion; his sisters Virginia Ann Corody of North Carolina and Barbara Jean Cochran of Marengo, Ohio; his grandchildren Jason Curtis (Sarah Gribble) Lawhead, Stefani Khay (Westley) Davis, and Alyssa Faye (Joshua) Norris; and his beloved dog Duke.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ella, his daughter Patricia Lawhead and her husband Dale, his brother David Delauder, and his sister Marilyn Kay Parks.

Family and friends may gather on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Rd., Marion, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM.

The family would like to thank the veterans of Marion General Hospital for visiting Don while in the hospital and for the heartwarming flag ceremony after his passing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion County Dog Pound, the Cornerstone Alliance Church, or the Spirit of Hope through the Marion General Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.