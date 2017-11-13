by

Dorothy Jane (Mounts) Mueck Schmelzer, 95, of Richwood received her ultimate healing on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. She had courageously endured the effects of Alzheimer’s for the past 5 years.

Dorothy was born January 30, 1922 in Prospect to the late Harlow Amos and Estella Irene (Congrove) Mounts, she was also predeceased by her first husband, Ralph Kibler Mueck, one son, Gary W. Mueck, grandson, Ron Mueck, great grandson, Ethen Carpenter, son in-law, Robert Fair, daughter in-law, Sharon Schmelzer, five brothers, Donald Vern Mounts, Kenneth Eugene Mounts, Loren Newton Mounts, Robert Emerson Mounts, Carl E. Mounts and one sister, Norma Jean Eusey

She was a 1940 graduate of Prospect High School.

For a couple years after World War II, Dorothy worked for The Curtiss-Wright Corp. in Columbus. She retired from Mays Jewelry in Marion after working there over 25 years.

Dorothy was an active member of the St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marion until her marriage to Rev. Robert W. Schmelzer, where she served alongside him at the Shiloh Community Church of near Prospect for 19 years. At the time of her death she was a member of The Church of Christ In Christian Union in Marion.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are Rev. Robert William Schmelzer of Richwood, her husband of 26 years whom she married on May 1, 1991.

She also leaves one daughter: Mary (Mueck) Fair of Marion; stepchildren: Jo Neil (Frank) Gibson and Robert M. Schmelzer both of Richwood.

Grandchildren: Tami Hughes, Lorrie (Shane) Kohler, Amy Fish, Robert Fair Jr., Debra (Terry White)Spidel, Vickie (Bart) Vernon, Michael (Rhonda) Schmelzer, Kevin (Lovetta) Schmelzer, April (Jeff Krawczyk) Blanton.

14 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great-Great Grandchildren

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held Friday November 17, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Rev. David Dean will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, friends may call Thursday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Church of Christ In Christian Union 1709 Bellefontaine Ave. Marion, Ohio 43302 and or the Alzheimer’s Association 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215

