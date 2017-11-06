Eileen Lucille Emberton, 90, formerly of Prospect

by

Eileen Lucille Emberton, 90 of Marion, formerly of Prospect, left this earth November 3, 2017 at the DeWolfe Place in Marion to be with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born March 30, 1927 in Marion County to the late Marvin and Gertrude (Dysert) Manley, she first married Duane S. Grappy and they divorced, she then married William Emberton on September 12, 1970 and he died November 23, 1993.

Eileen was a 1945 graduate of the Mount Victory High School, she retired in 1990 after 22 years working at Marion General Hospital as an Insurance Supervisor, she was a long-time member of the Prospect Baptist Church. Eileen enjoyed gardening and beautifying her home.

She had a keen eye for style and detail and was ever seen without her perfectly coiffured hair and manicured nails. She loved spending time with her family and many friends and will be fondly remembered for her candor and wit. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and had an incredible knack for coming up with the most thoughtful and useful gifts. She also made the best homemade noodles on the planet.

Surviving is her daughter: Sandy (Mike) Konves of Bloomdale, two grandchildren: Mike (Beth) Konves of Fremont and Sarah (Mike) Grant of Fostoria, three great grandchildren: Olivia, Elena and Mira

Funeral services will be held Wednesday November 8, 2017 at 3:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect, Pastor Deb Moreland will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Prospect

Memorial gifts may be made to: Prospect Baptist Church 213 North Elm Street Prospect, OH 43342 or the Kindred Hospice 1199 Delaware Ave Ste 102a, Marion, OH 43302

