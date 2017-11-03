Elwood Leroy Berry, Jr., 88, of Marion

by

Elwood Leroy Berry, Jr., age 88, of Marion, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2017 at his home.

Elwood was born in Marion, Ohio on October 15, 1929 to the late Elwood Leroy “Roy” Berry and Mazie Ellen (Snyder) Berry. Elwood enlisted in the US Navy on February 2, 1948 in Mansfield, Ohio where he worked as Postmaster on the U.S.S. Henley until his honorable discharge on February 8, 1950. Shortly after his enlistment, Elwood married Rosa Marie Pollock on April 28, 1948 who survives.

After Elwood’s honorable discharge, he drove a taxi and worked for Central Soya, in the lab department, until his retirement in 1991. After retirement, he continued to work at Big Bear and Sears. Being a man of faith, Elwood attended The Salvation Army, where he often drove the church’s van.

The most important part of Elwood’s life was his family who he loved more than anything. He could be found spending countless hours with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Elwood is survived by his loving wife, Rosa; children, Elwood L. (Susan) Berry III of Placentia, CA., Stephen D. (Pat) Berry of Verona, WI., Sarah J. Berry of Marion, and Ellen L. (Mike) Smith of Nevada; grandchildren, Stephanie (Joe) Patterson, Megan (Jon) Banaszak, and Taylor and Abigail Thrasher; step-grandchildren, Jacob, Allie, Hannah, and Noah Smith; great-grandchildren, Jenifer and Elizabeth Patterson and Katelynn and Micah Banaszak; and step-great-grandson, Olliver Hawkins.

Elwood is preceded in death by his father, Roy Berry; mother and stepfather, Mazie (Earl) Ferguson; sons, Michael E. and Jeffrey A. Berry and brother, Charles Berry.

Memorial donations may be made in Elwood’s honor to The Salvation Army of Marion.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, from 2 until a 4 pm funeral service Saturday, November 4, 2017 with Major Phil Tamayo and Captain Jason Price officating. Burial will take place 1 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

