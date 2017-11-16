Forest E. Winfield, 89, of Marion

by

Forest E. Winfield, age 89 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday November 14, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital.

Forest entered into this world on August 30, 1928 to the late Walter C. and Elizabeth L. (Williams) Winfield in Marion, Ohio. On December 11, 1970, he married Brenda J. (Campbell) in Marion, Ohio.

He graduated with the Harding High School class of 1948. Forest proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He belonged to the Former Greenwood Street United Methodist Church, AmVets Post 138, Life Member of the D.A.V. #22 and VFW 3313 and American Legion #584. Forest worked for Wendy’s for 11 years and retired after 28 years from Fisher Printing. He will truly by missed by family and friends.

Forest was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; five sisters; one son-in-law: Richard Aldridge; and one grandson: Brandy Winfield.

He will be truly missed by his wife: Brenda (Campbell) Winfield of Marion, OH; his sons: Rick (Shirley) Winfield of OH, Barry Winfield of OH and Steve Ballenger of TX; his daughters: Melody Winfield of OH, Lisa Aldridge of OH, Lori (Michael) Allen of NC and Tracy (Tony) Peale of PA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and Family can come to honor Forest’s life on Tuesday November 21, 2017 starting at 5pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 22, 2017 starting at 10am at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Allen officiating. Burial will follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery with the Marion County Veterans Council giving military honors. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.