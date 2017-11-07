Frances B. Foos, 92, of Marion

by

Frances B. Foos age 92 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born July 11, 1925 in Marion County, Ohio to the late Otis and Hazel (Grimm) Black.

On July 28, 1960 she married Everett E. Foos, he preceded her in death on July 8, 1987.

Frances was employed at Kable Fulfillment Services for 20 plus years and attended Prospect Street United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol (David) Jackson of Marion, Kay Castle of Marion, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Keith Jackson and her sister, Eloise Fredrick.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 11AM – 12PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 PM Agosta Cemetery in New Bloomington with Pastor Theresa Lehman officiating. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com