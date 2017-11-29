George R. Copus, 79, of Marion

by

The Rev. George R. Copus of Marion, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 27, at Ross Heart Hospital on the OSU Medical Campus.

George was born on March 21, 1938 at his parents’ home in Allen County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura McCormick Copus and father, Howard Copus and his daughter, Angela Marie Copus on Feb. 6, 2014. He also was preceded in death by his brother, Ray N. Copus of Delphos.

On September 2, 1967 he married Lucille Sappington Copus at Meeker United Methodist Church. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 10, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille, his son, James and his wife, Amy Wells Copus. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Clyde Sappington; sister-in-law, Rachel Sappington Trihaft, her family, Gwyn Trihaft (Steve) McKinniss, and her family, Tom McKinniss and Ben (Kortney) McKinniss. Also survived by Susan Trihaft (Doug) Wenig and her family, Sara (Chad) Grote and Makena, and Kevin (Jessica) Wenig; and David (Kim) Trihaft and their family, William, Andrew and Bethany Trihaft; and Laurie Copus (Mike) Zugay and their daughter, Caroline Ray; and Matthew Copus and family, Ruby Anne and Loraleigh Copus.

Rev. Copus was a retired United Methodist Minster in the West Ohio Conference. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University and attended Ohio Nothern University and graduated from The Methodist Theological School in Delaware.

George was active in his local church, Prospect St. United Methodist Church after retirement in 2011. He was a member of the Retired Clergy for the Conference and served as their secretary. Also, he was a member of The Fellowship of United Methodists in Music and Worship Arts.

After moving to Marion in 2011, he joined the Ridgedale Lion’s Club and has served as its Chaplain.

George had served his home church, Morris Chapel United Methodist Church near Delphos and Uniopolis UMC while in Seminary; Ironton Immanuel UMC in Ironton; Trinity UMC in Arcanum, Ohio; St. Paul UMC in Springfield, Ohio; Croton UMC; Georgetown UMC; Ottawa River UMC in Toledo; Mt. Blanchard UMC; Oldtown and Friendship UMC in Scioto County; Jackson Grace UMC; and retired to Fairhaven/Sugar Valley UM Churches in Preble County.

Visitation will be Thursday November 30, 2017 at Prospect Street United Methodist Church, 185 S. Prospect St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral services will be held Friday at the church at 10:30AM with Pastor, Thérèse Lehman officiating; Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Prospect Street United Methodist Church.

condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com