Howard W. Davids, 88 of Marion, formerly of Prospect, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, November 29, 2017 at his home.

He was born February 18, 1929 in Prospect to the late Newell and Erma (Donithen) Davids, also preceding him in death is his wife, Patricia Ann (Blank), they were married September 10, 1950 in Prospect and she died March 21, 2015, also preceding are siblings: Charles Davids, Wilma Yeager and Charlotte Davis.

Howard was a 1947 graduate of the Prospect High School, was retired as a supervisor at the former Quaker Oats in Marion, he was also a farmer, raising Jersey cows. Howard was an active and dedicated member of the Prospect United Methodist Church for more than 70 years, where he also sang in the choir. He was a long-time Mason, first belonging to the Prospect Lodge #444 F & A.M., then Marion Lodge #70.

Howard was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, he enjoyed playing euchre and playing games.

He had soft spot for music, he was known to sing and dance right up to the end.

Howard will be remembered as a devoted family man, for his positive outlook and good sense of humor. One of his most remembered expressions when asked how he was doing was “Finer than frog hair”.

Surviving are his children: Debbie (Sam) McPherson of Marion, Diana (David) Kasmenn of Marion and Phil (Kelly) Davids of Columbus.

Grandchildren; Matt McPherson, Abby Davids, Benjamin (Bridget) Kasmenn and Leah (Fiancé Ben Taylor) Kasmenn

Sister: Geraldine Hickock of Longwood, Florida and brother-in-law: Kenneth Davis of Richwood

Funeral services will be held Saturday December 2, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Prospect United Methodist Church at 11:00 am, Pastor Carolyn Christman will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, friends may call Friday from 4-6 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, where there will be Masonic services at 6:00 pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church at 203 North Elm Street Prospect, OH 43342

