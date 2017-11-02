Hugh W. McFadden Sr., 96, formerly of Marion

by

Hugh W. McFadden Sr., age 96, formerly of Marion, died Thursday, October 26, 2017, at the St. John’s Regional Medical Center near Camarillo, California, where he has been living with his son and family for the past few years.

On February 6, 1921, Hugh was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Hugh L. and Virginia (Cooper) McFadden. He graduated from Green Camp High School, where he excelled in the discus and shot put.

Shortly following graduation, Hugh married Betty Maag, on May 31, 1942. Together they shared sixty six years of marriage and lovingly raised four children: Sharon, Hugh Jr., Bruce and JoDee. She preceded him in death on November 10, 2008.

The search for work in the silk industry for his mother, Virginia, took their family to Santa Monica, California. He worked for several years at Douglas Aircraft Company as a mechanic where he built airplanes, until April of 1945, when he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served as a squadron leader for the 569th Quartermaster Company, assisting with the occupation of Japan.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Hugh and Betty returned to Marion, Ohio, to be near their family. Hugh then started working at the Isaly Dairy, which became Smith Dairy. He delivered milk for many years, and worked his way up to being their plant demonstrator and supervisor. During his time at the dairy he was an integral part of developing their WIC Program, delivering dairy supplies and formula to women, infant and children. After over thirty years of dedicated service, working six days a week and caring deeply for his customers, he retired in 1983.

Hugh was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, where he had served as a deacon.

Over the years, Hugh and Betty happily traveled on numerous occasions to California to visit his mother, brothers and families. In his younger days he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Hugh also spent countless joyous hours on his grandparents’ farm.

A “quiet, gentle soul,” Hugh loved his family and was always there for them when they needed him.

Left to cherish his memory are his four children: Sharon McFadden of Marion, Hugh “Bud” (Ophelia) McFadden of Camarillo, CA, Bruce (Debra) McFadden of Oxford, OH, and JoDee (Doug) Lawson of Marion; 13 grandchildren: Whitney (Rodney) Randolph, JoAnna (Phil Rose) Graff, Elizabeth (Jason) Beery, Lucas McFadden, Harvey (Carmela) Puga, Nikki Ann and Jethro Puga, Carly Jo (Bill) Baumgartner, Chris (Sherry) Freehauf, Michelle (Steve) Russell, Ashley (Sue McManus) Lawson, Abbie (Josh) Hunt, and Cory (Rachael) Lawson; 7 great-grandchildren: Lee and Jonathon Cox, Keith (Kristine) Hoffee, Tacee Graff, McKayla Garret, and Kalin and Noah Russell; 6 great-great-grandchildren: Harley Cox, Braydin and Trinity Hoffee, Aubrey Hunt, Gracie Garret, and Stephanie Puga; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his wife and parents, Hugh was preceded in death by two half brothers: Richard and Gerald Cochran.

His family will greet friends from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St., Marion, OH 43302, or the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302.

