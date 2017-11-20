Janis Jess, 88, of Marion

by

Janis Jess, age 88, of Marion was called to her Heavenly home by her Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Janis entered into this world on July 19, 1929 to the late Earnest and Sara (Hulbert) Baker in North Hornell, NY. On September 27, 1947, she married the late George Jess.

Janis was member of the Fite Memorial Baptist Church in Marion. She was a prayer warrior and was active in the church. She lived her life according to the scripture, 1 Corinthians 15:55: “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? “

She also enjoyed reading, and was a fantastic seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Jess; and a brother, Lyle Baker. Janis will be greatly missed by her son, David (Carla) Jess, DDS of Howard, OH; granddaughter, Katie Wilson; grandson Dan Jess; five great-grandchildren, and her special furry companion, Angel.

Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jess family. Donations can be made to Fite Memorial Baptist Church in her memory.