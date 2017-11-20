John Robert Garrison, 69, formerly of Marion

by

John Robert Garrison, age 69 of Omaha, NE, passed away on Sunday November 12, 2017 at the Ridgecrest Rehabilitation Center in Omaha, NE. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren.

John entered into this world on August 31, 1948 to John and Clara (Norton) Garrison in Marion, Ohio. He served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. After serving he graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.A. degree in Accounting.

Due to his employment and his sense of adventure, John worked and traveled around the country. He had a personality that was larger than life, possessed a great sense of humor and was always devoted to his family and friends. His Christian faith was a central part of his life and was source of great comfort towards the end. He will truly be missed by both family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his father and mother: John Wayne Garrison and Clara Garrison.

John will be missed by his son: Jered (Shana) Garrison of Omaha, NE; his daughter: Sonia (Mike Falvo) Garrison of Durham, NC; his brother: David (Linda) Garrison of Marion, OH; his sister: Bonnie (Terri) McAfee of Caldwell, OH; and his three grandchildren: Nate Garrison, Elle Garrison and Toby Falvo.

Friends and Family can come to honor John’s life on Monday November 20, 2017 starting at 1pm to 2pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH. A graveside service will follow at the Little Sandusky Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, OH starting at 2:30pm. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.