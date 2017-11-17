Kelly Jane Holtz, 53, of Marion

by

Kelly Jane Holtz, age 53 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at her residence. She was born on February 23, 1964 to the late Steve Hogg and Janis (Cavanaugh) Hogg, who still survives in Marion.

Kelly loved to play Bingo, and socializing with her friends at the bingo hall was always one of her favorite pastimes.

She is survived by her mother Janis Hogg; her sons Dylan Bourbonnais and Richard “Richy” Holtz of Marion; her brother Steve Hogg; her sister Stephanie (Joe) Brady; her nieces and nephews Craig and Holly Riser, Bobby Morris, and Stephen Hogg; and her step-niece and -nephew Crystal and Nicholas (Mikayla) McMahan.

She was preceded in death by her father Steve Hogg.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2017 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 3 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mayes Community Temple. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.