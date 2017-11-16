Kristine L. Uber, 52, of Marion

by

Kristine L. Uber age 52 of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio.

She was born March 30, 1965 in Marion, Ohio to Harold and Loretta (Woolum) Patterson.

Kristine retired from Verizon/Frontier after 23 years and recently started working at JEGS in Delaware, Ohio. She loved her family and was always proud of everything they did, she was a dedicated sister, loving mother to her son always telling him to infinity and beyond on anything he did. Kristine was always willing to lend a hand to help others without asking for anything in return. She was a very artistic person, always positive a half glass full personality.

Kristine is survived by her son, Alexander Uber of Marion, her mother, Loretta Patterson of Marion, her brother, Harold (Shasta) Patterson of Las Vegas, her sisters, Teresa (Kevin) Fox and Lisa Patterson of Marion, three nieces, Victoria (Jason) Niemer, Lindsey (Matthew) Dillsaver, Chelsea Troiano and her significate other for 16 years, Rex Rich of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Patterson.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 17, 2017 from 10 – 12 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place later.