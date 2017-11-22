Mabel Conley, 89, of Marion

by

Mabel Conley age 89 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Presidential Center.

She was born November 3, 1928 in Salyersville, Ky., to the late Kerrney and Mousey Mae Prater.

On February 8, 1946 she married Charles B. Conley, he preceded her in death on April 26, 1998.

Mabel was employed at Marion General Hospital for 25 years, she was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed quilting.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Bret) Bowers of Prospect, four grandchildren, Aaron Conley, Amy Conley, Justin Bowers, Colton Bowers and five great grandchildren.

Mabel was preceded in death by her son, Gary Conley and numerous brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may gather at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home from 12:30-1 PM and then process to Agosta Cemetery in New Bloomington for a graveside service at 1:30 PM. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com