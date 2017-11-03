Marcia R. Middleton, 67, of Marion

by

Marcia R. Middleton, age 67, of Marion passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 11:30 AM in the Marion Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Marion, Ohio on January 12, 1950 to her mother; Joy (Middleton) Collins who survives in Marion. Marcia was preceded in death by her stepfather; Kendrick Collins Sr.

Marcia was a 1968 graduate of Marion Harding High School. She was a very active member of King’s Temple Apostolic Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, served on the Board of Trustees, and was always involved in fund raising events for the church. She was employed with Whirlpool Corporation for 36 years, retiring in 2009.

The lifelong Marion resident is survived by her mother; Joy Collins, a son; Kenneth Rosvanis of Marion, OH., three brothers; Travis & Kendrick Collins both of Marion, OH. and Nelson (Shelia) Collins of Delaware, OH., a sister; Carrie (George) Pittman of Spartansburg, S.C., and a very special nephew; Vincent (Brandi) Collins of Caledonia, OH.

The family will be receiving friends at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Marcia’s funeral service will be held in the King’s Temple Apostolic Church on Wednesday at 1:00 PM with the Rev.Tyrone Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery.

Contributions may be given to her church. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com