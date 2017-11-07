Marlene J. Plotner, 84, of Marion

by

Marlene J. Plotner, age 84, of Marion, died peacefully Thursday morning, November 2, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

On June 24, 1933, Marlene was born in Marion, Ohio, the second of twelve children of the late John L. and Hattie (Noblet) Martin. She left school early to help care for and raise her ten younger siblings.

Marlene met her future husband, Lowell E. Plotner, at a show at the Ohio Theatre. They were married soon thereafter on June 7, 1952. They shared 55 wonderful years of marriage and together they raised four children. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2007.

During Lowell’s time in the U.S. Air Force, they lived in Nebraska for seven years.

A loving homemaker, Marlene took great pride in caring for her husband and children. She also kept an immaculate home, cleaning non-stop.

Having a green thumb, Marlene enjoyed tending to her flower garden every year. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, watching her beloved OSU Buckeyes, WWE Wrestling, and taking the Marion Transit to go shopping.

Marlene was a very strong and independent woman.

She will be missed by her three children: Linda “Kay” (Richard) Baker of Lewisburg, Ohio, Karen (Steve) Kearns of Big Island, Ohio, and Jim Plotner of Marion, Ohio; 3 grandchildren Jason (Angel) Forman, Krystal Forman, and Christopher (Miranda) Baker; 7 great grandchildren: Aaron Rasey, Kendra, Sierra, and Levi Forman, Nehemiah and Ezekiel Baker, and Bret Hesson; four siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend and neighbor, Denver Lewis, who help care for Marlene for the past 30 years.

Including her husband and parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her son, Lowell E. “Sonny” Plotner II; granddaughter, Lisa Jean Plotner; great-granddaughter, Mercedes Chapman; and seven siblings.

Her family will celebrate her life privately. Burial will take place at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to Dr. Michael Hayes and to everyone at OhioHealth Hospice, especially their caretakers: Elizabeth Troutman and Brian Schenk. In addition to Denver Lewis, they want to thank her neighbors: Phil and Lois Saylor, Dennis Schmidt and Roxanne Close.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 278 Barks Road West, Marion, Ohio 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Marlene’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.