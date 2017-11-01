Marvin A. Brown, 49, of Marion

by

Marvin A. Brown, age 49, of Marion passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in the Marion General Hospital.

He was born on February 19, 1968 in Tallulah, Louisiana to the late John and Lovell (Myles) Brown Jr.

Marvin was employed at Marion Industries for several years.

Surviving are a daughter; Alice Ross of Logansport, IN., three brothers; Willie (Carmela) Brown, James (Harnetha) Brown, & David Brown all of Marion, OH., five sisters; Ruby (Allen) Jones, Linda Williams, Mary D. Brown, LaVonne Brown, & Alice (Don) Boler all of Marion, OH., three aunts; Sophia Myles, Lena Myles, & Clara Carter, and a host of nieces & nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by four brothers; Donald, Roger, Edward, & Johnny Brown and two sisters; Lovely & Ollie Mae Brown.

Friends may call at the Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 394 Fairview St., Marion on Saturday, November 4, 2017, from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Pastor Cory Rogers will officiate with burial to follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Donations in Marvin’s name may be made to the American Heart Association. Online Condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com