Mary Frances Jenkins, 65, of Marion

by

Mary Frances Jenkins, age 65, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On August 20, 1952, she was born to the late Alma (French) Cochran, and on September 22, 1969, she married her husband Homer Jenkins, who still survives in Marion.

Mary attended the White Oaks Rd. Freewill Baptist Church, and she loved babysitting her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Homer Jenkins of Marion; her sons Mark Jenkins and Homer Jenkins, Jr.; her daughter Kim Close; her brothers Ronnie, John, and William Cochran; her grandchildren Amanda, Brittany, Dalton, Hannah, Hope, Aubree, Autumn, Colton, and Kobe; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Alma and her sisters Margaret Bowman and Evelyn Butler.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 11 AM to 12 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 1 PM at Maskill Cemetery with Rev. Joe Harrison officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation or to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.