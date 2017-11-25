Nancy J. Miller, 59, of Marion

by

Nancy J. Miller, age 59 of Marion, passed away Thursday November 23, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Nancy was born on September 1, 1958 in Marion, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Agnes (Mullins) Millisor.

Nancy is survived by her husband Richard A. Miller; children: Karrie M. (Robert Daso) Millisor, Danielle M. (Shawn Dunn) Millisor, Michael A. Miller, Miranda J. (Terry) McClanahan and Tiffany A. (Owen) Wu; grandchildren: Corey Welch-Millisor, Courtney Welch, Kelsie Welch, Kaylee Welch, Cierra Millisor, Chelsie Dunn, Terron McClanahan, Mason McClanahan, Skyler Miller and Aedan Wu; great grandchildren: Lillianne Welch-Millisor, Aries Welch-Millisor and Taylynn Ratliff; sister Mary Alice Millisor.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Kenneth Millisor.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 28, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral service will follow at 1PM; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

If so desired, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist in honoring Nancy’s life.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com