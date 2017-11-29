Nancy Maynard, 69, of Marion

by

Nancy Maynard, age 69, of Marion, passed away at Marion General Hospital on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 after a brief illness. Nancy was born on June 14, 1948 to Earnest and Earnestine (Fife) Maynard in Majestic, Kentucky.

Nancy worked for more than five years as a custodian for the cities of Marion and Dublin.

Nancy loved her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved playing Bingo and watching TV.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Maynard.

Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Lou Sprouse of Marysville; Brenda (Mike) Hall of Florida; Thelma Charles of Florida, brothers, J.R. Maynard of Marion; Bill (Becky) Maynard of Florida, sons Robert Maynard of Marion and Michael (Lacey) Cox of Marion, grandchildren, Michael Landon Cox and Marina Maynard, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 2:00pm-3:00pm on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow, starting at 3:00pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maynard family in Nancy’s memory.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Nancy A. Maynard please visit our Sympathy Store. On-line condolences can be made at www.boydbornfh.com.