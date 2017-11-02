Naomi Ruth Carr, 90, of Marion

by

Naomi Ruth Carr, age 90, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her home.

Naomi was born at her childhood home on Fairground Street in Marion, Ohio to the late Grover Cleveland and Florence (Smith) Landon on May 23, 1927. Naomi attended Harding High School’s class of 1945.

On May 27, 1944 Naomi marred Franklin F. Carr who preceded her in death on March 27, 2006. Together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage, raising their children and spending time outside Naomi and Frank were members of Swamp Foxes, Star Gazers, and N.C.H.A.

Naomi worked for The F.W. Woolworth Company for many years and later retired from The Wilson Bohannan Company. Not being able to sit still after retirement, Naomi continued to work as a demonstrator for many local stores.

Naomi had a knack for shopping and not a day went by that she was not in a store. In younger years, Naomi loved to cook and had a large collection of cookbooks. If Naomi was missing she was sure to be found playing BINGO.

At the heart of it all, Naomi’s pride and joy was her family who will deeply miss her.

Naomi is survived by children, Carol (D. Larry) Craig of Tennessee, David (Marsha) Carr of Marion, Dale (Barbara) Carr of Marion, Gerald (Jamie) Carr of Marion, Brenda (Richard) Davis of Marion, and Kathy Long of Marion. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Naomi is preceded in death by siblings, Robert Landon and Edna Lones.

Memorial donations may be made in Naomi’s honor to Kindred Hospice.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel from 4 until 7 pm Friday, November 3, 2017. A 10 am funeral service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, November 4, 2017 with Chaplain Terry McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

