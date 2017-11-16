Patricia Lynn “Pat” Parr, 72, of Marion

by

Patricia Lynn “Pat” Parr, age 72, of Marion and formerly Marysville, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at The Presidential Care Center of Marion.

A loving homemaker, Pat was a faithful member of New Horizons Baptist Church. Pat was a 1963 graduate of Marion Harding High School and received secretarial training at Patricia Stevens College, Hi-Point, and Tri-Rivers Adult Education. Pat was a huge OSU Buckeye fan and could often be found watching football. She enjoyed fishing and traveling and especially loved her family and church.

Patricia was born in Marion, Ohio on October 25, 1945 to the late Donald E. and Martha Jane (Rogers) Quaintance.

On October 16, 1966 Patricia married the late James F. Parr, together they shared almost 46 years of marriage. James passed away September 6, 2012.

Patricia is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Jason) Adams of Albany, Ohio and Pamela Parr, a resident of Luther Home of Mercy; grandchildren, Carissa, Ariel, Brittany, and Derek Eckert; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Callie Pyles, Audrina West, Aizayah Eckert, Ayreez Miller, Alexandria Conn, and Paisley Eckert; sister, Susan (Brent) Harraman of Marion; brothers, Tom (Sharon) Quaintance of Connecticut, John (Winnie) Quaintance of Jonesboro, TN, brother-in-law Richard “Dick” (Ruth) Parr of Westerville; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s honor to Presidential Care Center of Marion.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 17, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., from 12 noon until a 1 pm funeral service. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com