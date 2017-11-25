Randall Phillians, 54, of Marion

by

Randall Phillians, age 54 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017 at the Genesis Healthcare Presidential Center. He was born on December 6, 1962 to the late Raymond M. Phillians and Jessie (Walker) Brosey, who still survives in New Bloomington.

Randy loved carpentry and masonry, and he worked as a supervisor for Todd Hunt Construction. He was considered a master of all trades by many, talented in everything from plumbing work to electrical work. He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns, and he loved the outdoors, especially bonfires with his family. Above all else, he was a man with a big heart, and he was loved by everyone who met him.

He is survived by his mother Jessie Brosey and his step-father Paul Brosey; his siblings Vicki (Mark) Neuse, Teri (Ed) Pickett, Linda (Kevin) Weller, Mark (Angie) Phillians, Mike (Rhea) Phillians, and Chris (Abby) Phillians; his close friends Doug Smith and Marty Persinger; his sister-in-law Debbie Phillians; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond M. Phillians and his oldest brother Tom Phillians.

A public graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 3 PM at Caledonia Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank-you to the nurses of Kindred Hospice for their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.