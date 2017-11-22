Ricky D. Winkle, 64, of Marion

by

Ricky D. Winkle, age 64, of Marion passed away on Friday, November 17, 2017, at 5:31 AM in the OSU Medical Center, Columbus. He was born in Delaware, Ohio on September 30, 1953 to Richard and Lois (Richardson) Winkle. His mother is deceased and his father survives in Richwood, Ohio.

Ricky was a 1973 graduate of North Union High School. He married the former Sandra L. Decker in Marion, Ohio on June 23, 1973 and she survives. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias in Prospect, Ohio and was employed with the Whirlpool Corp. for 40 years as an assembler before retiring in 2013.

Surviving are two sons; Mark (partner; Aaron) Winkle of Green Camp, OH. and Jason (Amanda) Winkle of LaRue, OH., a daughter; Layra (Howard) Davis of Versailles,OH., two sisters; Joan Wilkinson of Marion, OH. and Denna (Santos) Hook-Pino of Naples, FL., two grandchildren; Olivia & Christian Winkle, a close friend and fishing buddy; Ron Shumaker of Marion, OH., and many additional family members & friends.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Saturday, November 25, 2017, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM where a celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM. Pastor Trevor Littleton will conduct the service and burial will be at a later date.

Contributions in Ricky’s name may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, Elgin High School Music Boosters, or to the James Cancer Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com