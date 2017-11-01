Robert J. “Bobby Bear” Prater Jr., 52, of Marion

by

Robert J. “Bobby Bear” Prater Jr., age 52, of Marion, died on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

On January 9, 1965, Bobby was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, one of three children of the late Cleo (Little) and Robert J. “Bob” Prater Sr. As a family, they moved to Marion when Bobby was young.

Bobby worked in construction as a siding installer for most of his life, working with his lifelong friend, Scott Bullion. When they weren’t installing siding they loved shooting pool and fishing together.

Simply put, Bobby Bear “was a good man, who would do anything for anyone.” He was an honorable man who loved to be with his family and friends.

Bobby will be missed by his sister, Missy Osborn; two nieces: Brittany (Jerrod) Gibson, and Alexis Osborn; several great nieces and nephews; two cousins he was very close to: Michael and Ryan Prater; and numerous more aunts, uncles and cousins.

Including his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Blanton.

His family will greet friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, November 3, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 1 pm, with Celebrant Steve deWeber officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help his family.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Bobby’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.