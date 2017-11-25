Rosalea Sawmiller, 86, of Marion

by

Rosalea Sawmiller age 86 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

She was born October 18, 1931 in Portland, In., to the late Russel and Cora (Brosher) Osenbaugh.

On March 2, 1963 she married Dean H. Sawmiller. They shared 54 wonderful years together.

Rosalea was a devoted Christian and was the most beautiful piano and organ player; she loved playing for churches and weddings. She enjoyed doing puzzle books, and she loved spending time with her family and helping others whenever she could.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Sawmiller of Marion, her children, Jeffrey (Toni) Osenbaugh of Atlanta, Ga., Debra Middleton of Indianapolis, In., Ronald Wilson of Celina, Oh., Marsha (Dallas) Ward of Lancaster, Oh., Ronald Norris of Celina, Oh., Carmel Norris of Montezuma, Oh., Pamela (Mike) Beaber of Tiffin, Oh., Victoria (Calvin) Harrell of Lima, Oh., step-children, Patricia (Roger) Brinkman of Delphos, Oh., Theresa Montgomery of Findlay, Oh., Gregory Sawmiller of Abilene, Tx., many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her sister, Sandra Roth of Lima, Oh.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria McCullum.

The Family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital and the Ohio Health Hospice.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 27, 2017 from 10 – 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Virgil Sheriff officiating. Burial will take place at Allentown Cemetery in Lima.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com