A. Ruth Craft, 76, of Marion

A. Ruth Craft, age 76 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at her home. On March 26, 1941, she was born to the late Lawrence and Ruth (Hitt) Berry in Marion, and on August 9, 1984, she married her husband Richard “Dick” Craft, who preceded her in death in 2011.

Ruth was a long-time member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union, and she loved bowling and crafts, even running a pottery class out of her home at one point. She also enjoyed fishing and camping, but God came before all else in her heart.

She is survived by her sons Glenn (Leanne Moore) Davis and Rodney Davis; her step-son Carl (Michelle) Craft; her siblings Nora (Bill) Caruso, Lawrence (Kathy) Berry, Bob (Cheryl) Berry, and Fred (Sue) Berry; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her dear friend Debbie Popp.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Craft, her son Victor Davis, her brother Victor Berry, and her parents Lawrence and Ruth.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1709 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion, Ohio. Services will take place on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 11 AM at the church with Pastor Wes Craker officiating. Burial will follow at Claiborne Cemetery in Richwood, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Relay for Life. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.