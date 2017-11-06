Tyson Edward Teague, 18, of Marion

by

Tyson Edward Teague, age 18, of Marion, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born on July 21, 1999 to his mother Kimberly S. (Rosvanis) Teague and his father Tyson D. Teague.

Tyson loved music, and he loved recording his own even more. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his twin Isaiah.

He is survived by his mom Kimberly Teague of Marion; his father Tyson D. Teague; his siblings Marshay Rosvanis, Alinda Rosvanis, Tycionna Teague, Jason Castleman, Ja’lynn Castleman, Vanessa Garnes, Ajah Teague, Kayla Teague, Lexas Teague, Timothy Teague II, Isaiah Teague, and Crossificio Teague; his grandparents Arthur and Alinda Rosvanis of Upper Sandusky and James and Sharon Thomas of Columbus; and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, and a niece.

He was preceded in death by his dad Timothy Teague, his sister Courtney Teague, his uncle Benjamin Rosvanis, his aunt Tessa Rosvanis, his great-grandparents Morris and Violet Dozier, Thomas and Dorothy Temple, and Mr. and Mrs. K. Rosvanis, and his great-grandfather Willie Pickens.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 394 Fairview St., Marion, Ohio. Services will take place at 12 PM with Bishop Cor-re-don Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Timothy Teague II, Isaiah Teague, Crossificio Teague, Aries Pickens, Jeffrey Pickens, Jr., Marcus Ball, Akira McGary, and Treviyon Mason, as well as honorary pallbearers Jason Castleman and Jerelle Ball.

Donations may be made to the family’s GoFundMe campaign. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.