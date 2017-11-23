William L. Wilson, 84, of Marion

by

William L. Wilson left this earthly life on Monday November 20, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Bill was born on June 24, 1933 in Marion, the son of Harvey and Dolly (Andrews) Wilson. He was the youngest of five children.

He enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. He served as a medical technician in the Medical Corp at Fort Benning, GA. After his honorable discharge, he attended the Toledo School of Meat Cutting and was a meat cutter extraordinaire. He worked for many years at Smith Cardinal Supermarket managing the meat department.

He met a girl named Barbara Newsome when they were in high school. He said it was love at first sight. They were married on December 18, 1955 and have shared 61 years together, raising 3 wonderful children: Keith, Kevin and Kay.

Bill loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and served Him faithfully. For most of Bill’s adult life he attended Berean Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Barbara Wilson; children: William Keith (Jennie) Wilson, Kevin (Nancy) Wilson and Kay (Charles) Jones; grandchildren: Jessica, Curtis, Christa, Shannon, James, Joseph, Cody, Tyler, and Caleb; great grandchildren: Vicki, Paul, Amiya, Aida, Ace, and Nash; his brother Albert Wilson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Alice Smith, Maxine Davis and Lee Wilson.

Bill truly was his families Mr. Tooterful, that’s twice as good as wonderful!!

Visitation will be held Friday November 24, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 3PM to 5PM with funeral services immediately following at 5PM with Pastor Charles R. Reed officiating.

“Only one life twill soon be past, only what is done for Christ will last.” C.T. Studd

If so desired, donations may be made to Berean Baptist Church, 131 Marion-Cardington Rd E, Marion, OH 43302.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Wilson family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com