Blue Jackets stumble, but win 13th straight, 4-3 over Bruins

by

“I lit a match to the tape already.”

Those were the words of Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who was none too pleased with how his team played tonight. He has a point, too; they were guilty of some turnovers in high-danger areas, their play dragged after taking an early 3-0 lead and they weren’t particularly sharp overall.

And the best part? They won.

Yes, they won. The Blue Jackets finally got one on the Boston Bruins, a team responsible for two of their five regulation losses, by a 4-3 final in front of a thunderous gathering of 19,005 at Nationwide Arena. The third consecutive sold-out crowd in the home barn witnessed a dramatic finish, one catalyzed by captain Nick Foligno’s go-ahead power play goal with 10:46 gone by in the third period.

Columbus was out-shot nearly 2:1 in the game and, after its three-goal outburst in the first period, spent most of its time defending. But once again, there was Sergei Bobrovsky to help out when needed most; he made 37 saves to pick up his league-leading 22nd win of the season and was spectacular, especially in the first period.

It’s the 13th straight win for the Blue Jackets, and that’s significant. But there’s also an encouraging trend developing as they know their level in this game wasn’t where it needed to be.

“I don’t think either team was really that great,” Tortorella said. “We’ll put (the points) in the bank.”

Click here to read more of this story.