Badgers beat Buckeyes 89-66

by

Bronson Koenig scored 21 points as No. 18 Wisconsin recovered from a poor shooting performance four days earlier to top Ohio State 89-66 on Thursday night.

The Badgers shot 49 percent from the field, including a season-best 55 percent from the 3-point line.

Nigel Hayes added 15 points, while Vitto Brown scored 12.

Ohio State, playing its third straight game without Keita Bates-Diop, who’s out for the season with a stress fracture in his leg, allowed Wisconsin to turn 21 offensive rebounds into 28 second-chance points.

JaQuan Lyle led the Buckeyes with 13 points while Trevor Thompson added 11 points, nine boards and four blocks. Kam Williams and Jae’Sean Tate also scored in double-figures for the Buckeyes with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Click here to read more of this story.