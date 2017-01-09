Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1 in OT

by

The celebration was mostly elation, but not without a little relief mixed in.

In the closing moments of regulation, there were similar uneasy feelings from the night before when the Rangers rallied and scored the go-ahead goal with 16.5 seconds left. Tonight, the Flyers finally beat Sergei Bobrovsky with, eerily, 16.5 seconds left to tie the game send it to overtime.

But the Blue Jackets picked themselves back up and went on the attack, and in the process, picked up two huge points to bust out of a two-game skid in front of 17,962 at Nationwide Arena.

Nick Foligno beat Steve Mason high to the glove side after taking a pass from Seth Jones in the middle of the ice, only seconds after Jones deftly broke up an odd-man rush for the Flyers back at the other end.

That goal gave the Blue Jackets a needed win and two more points to climb back into first place in both the Metropolitan Division and the NHL. They are 28-7-4 with 60 points and have three games in hand on the Rangers, who are three points behind Columbus.

And a night after John Tortorella said he wanted to see how his team answered a tough loss, he got his answer. His thoughts?

“It looked like a game two teams playing back-to-back,” Tortorella said. “I thought we tried. Some guys…the energy level (wasn’t there). We always want them dead-on and ready to go, but there’s some physiology that goes with this. But to scratch away and get the two points and get them in the bank is very important.”

Click here to read more of this story.