Blue Jackets beat Oilers 3-1 for 16th straight win

On more than a few occasions this season, John Tortorella has been asked if he knows what type of team he has.

He has, on more than a few occasions, politely declined to answer the questions because he didn’t yet know. Tuesday night, after his team made NHL history and won its 16th consecutive game, he relented just a little.

During this winning streak, which began Nov. 29 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Blue Jackets have found a multitude of ways to win games. They’ve outscored teams, they’ve used special teams, they’ve relied on their goaltender, and so on. Tortorella’s main concern is that it “doesn’t get good to them,” but he said tonight that he’s been proud of how they have handled the hoopla and hype surrounding what they’re doing.

This 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in front of 17,169 at Nationwide Arena was one of their most efficient and tidy games in recent memory. They allowed 22 shots on goal, carried 5-on-5 play with 53 percent of shot attempts, and played with pace through all three zones.

Next up is a date with the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at Verizon Center. Should the Blue Jackets win that game, they would tie the NHL’s all-time longest winning streak (17), set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Yes, they’re chasing history, but their plan is to stay focused on the present and employ the approach that got them to this point.

“We’re a group of businessmen as far as I’m concerned,” Tortorella said. “We’re becoming really good pros.”

